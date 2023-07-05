Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 5.1 %

AZRE stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,272 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 249,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.