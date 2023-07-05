B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Shares Down 0.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.89. 11,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 55,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

