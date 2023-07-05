B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 5,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

