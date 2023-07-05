Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 13,996 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

