Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

