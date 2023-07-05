Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.68

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $27.43. Banco Macro shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 142,340 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Macro
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.