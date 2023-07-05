Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.68

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $27.43. Banco Macro shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 142,340 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile



Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

