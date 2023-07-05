Barclays Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 700

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.12) to GBX 740 ($9.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 676 ($8.58) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.44) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($7.97).

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.1 %

RTO stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($7.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.51. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.36). The company has a market cap of £15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider David Frear acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,533.32). In other news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,533.32). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,052,735.12). 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.