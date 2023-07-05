Barclays Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 700

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.12) to GBX 740 ($9.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 676 ($8.58) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.44) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($7.97).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.1 %

RTO stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($7.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.51. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.36). The company has a market cap of £15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider David Frear acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,533.32). In other news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,533.32). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,052,735.12). 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.