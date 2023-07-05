Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

