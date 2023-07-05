Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.53. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 7,140 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.