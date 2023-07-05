Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.53. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 7,140 shares.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
