Bay Rivers Group Sells 485 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 41,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Alphabet by 34.3% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 148,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

