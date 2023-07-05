Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.04

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €99.04 ($107.65) and traded as high as €113.12 ($122.96). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €112.20 ($121.96), with a volume of 573,512 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €106.10 and a 200-day moving average of €99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

