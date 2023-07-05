Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $324.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

