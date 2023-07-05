Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.67

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €116.67 ($126.82) and traded as high as €121.40 ($131.96). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €120.55 ($131.03), with a volume of 188,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

