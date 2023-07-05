Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

