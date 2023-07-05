BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.70. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 243,732 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

