Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

