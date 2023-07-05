BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Down 1.7%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTXFree Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 8,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in BM Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile



BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Featured Stories

