BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Down 1.7%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 8,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in BM Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

