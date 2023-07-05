Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,445.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.