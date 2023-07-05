Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,093.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,562 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 96,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.