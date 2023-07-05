Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Comparison

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Highlands REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.12 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Braemar Hotels & Resorts $723.01 million 0.37 $17.76 million ($0.22) -18.55

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.71% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 38.57, suggesting that its stock price is 3,757% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

