Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Shares Down 8.5%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 2,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown comprises 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

