Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE:BR opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

