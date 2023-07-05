Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) vs. Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Financial Review

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) and Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Bechtle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.94 billion 3.25 $539.10 million $4.66 35.17 Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bechtle.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bechtle 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Bechtle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $161.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Bechtle has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 502.31%. Given Bechtle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bechtle is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Bechtle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.33% 40.29% 9.36% Bechtle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Bechtle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Bechtle

(Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation. This segment also provides applications for business intelligence, PDM, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, collaboration, customer relationship management, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, document management systems, enterprise content management, and artificial intelligence. The IT E-Commerce segment provides hardware and software products, and peripherals and accessories that comprises approximately 40,000 products through an online shop and telesales. The company also provides data center, modern workplace, networking, IT security, consulting, professional, managed, training, financial, remarketing, and cloud services, as well as design, development, and implementation of software services. It serves customers in the fields of industry, trade, finance, and the public sector. Bechtle AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.