Brokers Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

AAPL opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

