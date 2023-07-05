Brokers Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

