Brokers Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

