Brokers Set Expectations for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

