Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 238 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

