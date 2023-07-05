Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 38 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $456.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $462.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.