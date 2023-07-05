Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 488 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,431.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 283,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 86.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

