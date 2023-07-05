Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA:EUM opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

