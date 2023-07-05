Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

