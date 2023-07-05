Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,345 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NTRS opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

