Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.