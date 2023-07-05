Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,792 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.38.

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.49) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

