Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

