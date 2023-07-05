Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

