Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 218,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

