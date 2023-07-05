Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

