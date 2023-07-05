Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 704,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

