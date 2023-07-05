Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.