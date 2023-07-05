Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,778.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

