Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,261,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

