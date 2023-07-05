Brookstone Capital Management Has $402,000 Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

NOCT stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

