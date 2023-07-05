Brookstone Capital Management Has $426,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.