Brookstone Capital Management Has $429,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $947.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $927.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $626.44 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

