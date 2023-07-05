Brookstone Capital Management Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

