Brookstone Capital Management Has $485,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $10,285,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $4,961,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

