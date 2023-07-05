Brookstone Capital Management Has $534,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

