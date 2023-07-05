Brookstone Capital Management Has $601,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

